Lyon ready to cash in on in-demand strike ace

Lyon are ready to cash in on star forward Moussa Dembele at the end of the season as the race hots up for his signature, reports have claimed.

The former Celtic striker is in hot demand with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea both known to be keen on doing a deal.

Lyon rebuffed interest from the pair during the January transfer window as they refused to cash in, but their stance looks set to change during the summer months.

Both United and Chelsea are keen to bring in a top quality striker and have identified Dembele as the player they want to get on board. He will not come cheap though and Lyon will be holding out for as much as £60million if a deal is to happen.

Les Gones would not have had time to find an adequate replacement in January but the search can begin now, safe in the knowledge they have Dembele for the rest of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League duo will match Lyon’s valuation, but it seems a fair one in the current transfer market considering the amount of goals he has scored.

The Frenchman has bagged 19 goals in 35 appearances this season and has scored wherever he has been, including Celtic where he notched 51 in 94 appearances.

Dembele would no doubt jump at the chance of a move to England’s top flight so everyone looks set to get their wish during the close season.