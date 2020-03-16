Lyon braced for interest as Chelsea target strike ace

Lyon are bracing themselves for strong interest in Moussa Dembele amid reports Chelsea have made the striker a top transfer target.

The English Premier League side want to sign a new striker in the summer to provide competition for their leading goalscorer Tammy Abraham as Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi do not cut the mustard for boss Frank Lampard.

However, Dembele does, and reports claim Chelsea will pull out all the stops to get him on board as soon as the transfer window opens again, whenever that may be.

The coronavirus has thrown the game into disarray but it has given clubs time to take stock and decide what parts of their squads need strengthening.

Chelsea had put RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner at the very top of their wanted list but it looks as though they have given up, with Liverpool said to be winning the race to land the German international star.

👀| Chelsea have accepted defeat to Liverpool in the pursuit of Timo Werner, and will instead focus on signing Lyon forward Moussa Dembele. {The Athletic} pic.twitter.com/6QMai3auT4 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) March 16, 2020

With that in mind, they will now turn their attention to Dembele, who has had an impressive season when firing home 22 goal in 42 appearances in all competitions this season.

Chelsea were linked with a swoop in the January transfer window but were unable to complete a deal. However they will try again in the summer and hope for more luck.

Lyon will fight to keep hold of Dembele and can sleep easy in the knowledge he is under contract with them until 2023, which means Chelsea will have to spend to get him on board.

The 23-year-old would also have to accept he would not be an automatic choice at Stamford Bridge and would have to fight for his place.