Villas-Boas admits January deals very unlikely

Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas says he does not expect to sign anyone in the January transfer window.

Villas-Boas says he does not envisage any business being done at the Stade Velodrome next month when the European transfer window opens again.

The Portuguese coach is satisfied with the current crop of players he has in his squad and, barring any unexpected departures, the former Chelsea and Tottenham chief expects to keep his squad intact, citing the fact the new year market is always a difficult one to operate in.

Speaking at his press conference in quotes carried by Maxifoot on Thursday, Villas-Boas said: “We have already talked about this. Without any exits, we will do nothing. This is the information I have and I do not think things have changed. And I have no interest in changing this.

“The January transfer window is getting more and more strange. It is a transfer window for players who are not playing and looking for loans and it is unpredictable.”

Villas-Boas has spoken to the club’s director of football, Andoni Zubizaretta, about plans for the January window but insists he does not want to let anyone leave or bring in any new faces with his side doing well in Ligue 1 in second place, albeit seven points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

He added: “I told Andoni Zubizarreta that it was important for me to keep the squad together and not lose anyone. For me, we stay as we are. It’s a transfer window that is more expensive, so I don’t think not that we will have offers.”

Marseille take on Nimes, who sit second-bottom, on Saturday at home before returning from the Christmas break against National 2 side Trellisac on January 5.