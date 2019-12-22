Marseille set sights on Napoli full-back

Marseille

Share







Marseille are planning a move for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam in the January transfer window.

Ghoulam has struggled for game time in Naples this season and has started just three games in Serie A.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since October, although a thigh injury has also hindered his chances, and the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso as the new manager at Napoli hasn’t improved his chances of a recall.

Italian reports have now claimed OM are planning a winter move for the former Saint-Etienne man and Napoli are open to offers for the Algeria international.

Ghoulam is under contract at the Stadio San Paolo until 2022 but Gattuso is ready to offload a number of fringe men in order to free up funds for his own targets.

Napoli have been linked with a few left-backs in recent weeks, including AC Milan’s Ricardo Rodriguez and Igor Julio of SPAL, and if they are able to pick up one of their own targets, Ghoulam will be pushed further down the pecking order.

Marseille are likely to face some competition for the former Monaco-man though, as French rivals Lyon are also pondering a January move, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Napoli are thought to value Ghoulam at around €15million but they may be willing to accept a lesser fee in January, particularly if they do manage to snare either Rodriguez or Igor in the winter window.