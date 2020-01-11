Strootman going nowhere amid transfer speculation

Midfielder Kevin Strootman has made it clear he will not be leaving Marseille in the January transfer window and would rather focus on the team than himself.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from L’OM in the current transfer window as he has only started 13 Ligue 1 games this season among 18 appearances.

The Netherlands international was again on the bench as Marseille travelled to Rennes on Friday night but made the most of his time after coming on in the 82nd minute.

He bagged the only goal of the game just two minutes later to move the Stade Velodrome outfit to within four points of table-topping Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG do have two games in hand, however, and are huge favourites to win yet another French top-flight title.

Coach Andre Villas-Boas will want his best players to remain for the second half of the campaign and Strootman fits into that category.

It has been a truncated season for the former Roma ace but he has no intention of jumping ship.

“I still have three-and-a-half years left on my contract here. I signed here to stay here and play here, not for anything else,” he said.

The Dutchman enjoyed putting the ball in the net but was quick to point out that the result was far more important than any of his achievements.

“The most important thing is the team, not my situation,” he added. “It’s always a good feeling to score a goal.”