Moreno relishing Monaco challenge

Robert Moreno says he is excited to get started and see where he can take AS Monaco after being confirmed as their new manager.

The Spaniard, who was former interim boss of the Spanish national side until the return of Luis Enrique, has joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Speaking to the press for the first time, Moreno is excited by the potential in his squad at the Stade Louis II.

He told reporters: “It is an honour for me to be the coach of AS Monaco and to be able to participate in Ligue 1. I would like to thank the club leaders for the confidence they have shown me since the start. I thank the President, Dmitry Rybolovlev, and the Vice-President, Oleg Petrov.

“I will put all my strength into helping AS Monaco and making Monaco proud of its club.”

"I will do my best to ensure that the supporters are proud of their team." – Robert Moreno Introductory press conference excerpts:

Moreno has also stated that he wants to immerse himself into the culture at the principality outfit and has made learning the language one of his immediate priorities.

He added: “Speaking French is a matter of respect for me, and it is also very important for communication with my players. I will try to learn French as quickly as possible. Excuse me, but today I prefer to speak in Spanish so that I can communicate what I really think.”

Moreno takes charge of his first match as Monaco boss on January 4 when his side host Stade Reims in the French Cup.

His first Ligue 1 game at the helm comes on January 12 away at the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.