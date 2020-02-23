Moreno sees Monaco evolution after Dijon draw

Monaco

Monaco boss Robert Moreno felt his side’s draw at struggling Dijon on Saturday was a positive result and says his team are still improving.

Dijon took the lead early in the second half through Mama Balde but Monaco managed to secure a point thanks to Guillermo Maripan’s effort with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Moreno replaced Leonardo Jardim at the end of December and managed just one point from his first four Ligue 1 games in charge but results have since improved.

Les Rouges et Blancs have now managed 10 points from the last 12 available and sit just four points adrift of Lille in third, the final Champions League place in the French top flight.

“I have a good feeling now because after having conceded this first goal, it was not easy,” he told reporters after the draw at the Stade Gaston Gérard. “It’s good to earn a draw here. You shouldn’t just look at today’s game, but you have to look at the last four: three wins and a draw.”

He added: “The team is getting better defensively. We’ve only conceded two goals in four games. We have to work to have even more on executing our chances in front of goal, but I know my forwards have the ability to score.”

Monaco entertain Reims next weekend and they take on Nice (a) and Saint-Etienne (h) before a key trip to top-three rivals Lille on March 21.