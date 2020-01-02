French pair eye RB Leipzig loan

Nantes

Nantes are reportedly set to rival St Etienne in the race to sign Matheus Cunha from RB Leipzig on loan this month.

Foot Mercato claims the forward is a top target for both Ligue 1 sides, who have been alerted to his availability from the German outfit in the winter transfer window. The Brazil Under-23 international has had to bide his time for a chance in the Bundesliga this term and has only made two starts in the top flight, where he is yet to register a goal. The 20-year-old will not be considered for a permanent exit this month but Leipzig are happy to allow him to leave temporarily on a deal for the rest of the season – where he is seeking regular first-team action. ASSE have long been interested in the youngster and are believed to have held talks with RBL and the player’s agent about the loan agreement, but domestic rivals Les Canaris are also being linked with a swoop. 🗓Save the dates pic.twitter.com/gsRznYBTZy — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 2, 2020

Reports say there are also two unnamed clubs in Spain keen but the final decision may rest with Cunha himself, who is currently assessing his options.

The centre-forward is under contract at Leipzig until 2023 and the club are hopeful he will one day become a star. Cunha has managed nine goals and three assists from 53 games in all competitions since joining from FC Sion in summer 2018.

Both St Etienne and Nantes could do with more firepower in Ligue 1 as Les Verts sit off the pace in 14th in the French top flight, while Nantes have hit just 17 goals from their first 19 games, although they sit fifth, two points behind Lille.