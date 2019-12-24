Vieira clears up Gunners talks rumours

Patrick Vieira insists there was no contact with Arsenal about him taking charge at the Premier League club.

The Gunners have just announced Mikel Arteta as their new head coach following the sacking of Unai Emery, but at one point it looked as though Vieira was a target.

The links to the Gunners were understandable considering he earned legendary status there during his time as a player, but thankfully for the Nice faithful a move did not materialise.

Now Arteta, a former Arsenal player himself, has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal, Vieira has felt comfortable enough to speak about the speculation.

And he insists talks never took place.

The Frenchman also says he remains fully committed to Nice and has no intention whatsoever to move on.

“No. It’s flattering seeing your name everywhere but I am under contract with Nice,” he said. “I have known since I arrived how lucky I am to be involved with this club’s project. I don’t have any intention or desire to go and look elsewhere.”

It remains to be seen if Arsenal made any approach in the first place and what Vieira’s reaction would have been if they had got round to holding talks.

It is thought that Arteta was always the number one choice for the Gunners and a move to speak to Vieira was not on their agenda.

There is a good chance that Vieira’s name will be linked to other top jobs as and when they come along, but for now he seem very committed to Nice and is staying put.