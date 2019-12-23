Mbappe plays down Neymar rumours

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has denied reports that he has fallen out with team-mate Neymar.

The pair have played their part to help PSG move to the top of the Ligue 1 table this season, but reports still claim Mbappe and Neymar have clashed on several occasions.

Neymar nearly left the Parc des Princes in the summer, but former club Barcelona failed to agree to a deal with the French giants.

He missed the start of the season due to injury, but he has returned to help the club move seven points clear of Marseille.

Mbappe has 11 goals in 12 appearances while Neymar has eight in ten and the former says the reports all started after France’s World Cup success.

One of the star forwards could leave in the summer, but Mbappe says they got on well and are determined to help PSG succeed.

He told ESPN: “He got injured, missed his World Cup, and I won it.

“That was when the stories of our pretend rivalry started to come out, along with my supposed desire to take his place — I was thrown to hear that sort of thing.

“When I returned to [PSG’s training facility] Camp des Loges in August of 2018, the first thing I did was to grab Ney and tell him: ‘You might have missed your World Cup, and all the better for us [France], but here, do not worry, I will not be stepping on your toes.”

PSG have won their last six matches in all competitions, and the squad is now away for their winter break. Boss Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to keep both forwards, but Edinson Cavani could be on his way to Atletico Madrid in January.