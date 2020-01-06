Cavani chased by English duo

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for PSG forward Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan forward has had a very successful stint in France since making the move from Napoli in 2013 for a fee of around 64million euros.

He has scored a total of 198 goals in 290 appearances for the French champions and has scored at least 20 goals in each of his six full seasons.

His high point came in the 2016-17 season when he netted 49 goals in 50 games.

Since joining, he has won five Ligue 1 titles as well as numerous domestic cup competitions.

However, he has seen his influence on the team wane this season and has indicated he will not sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Atletico Madrid were strongly linked with a move for the 32-year-old though interest seems to have cooled recently.

Now, it appears Chelsea and Manchester Untied are eager to sign the forward this January, despite PSG boss Thomas Tuchel insisting he would not be leaving the club this month.

Frank Lampard’s side are in the market for a forward to compete alongside Tammy Abraham with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi linked with the exit door.

Manchester United also want a striker after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku following his summer departure to Inter Milan.

It is likely both clubs will have to wait until the summer with PSG unwilling to allow the forward to leave in January.

He would be available for a cut-price fee in January but both clubs are understood to be willing to wait until the summer in order to make the move complete.