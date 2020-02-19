Neymar hits out at Paris Saint-Germain after Borussia Dortmund defeat

Paris Saint Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar says he suffered during the Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund after the club were "scared to play him".

The Brazil international started Tuesday’s game at the Westfalenstadion on the left wing but Thomas Tuchel’s front three could not get going in Germany.

Erling Braut Haaland grabbed two goals to give Dortmund the advantage, with the 19-year-old proving his worth as he scored on his Champions League debut for the club.

Neymar managed to score an equaliser in the 75th minute but Dortmund’s lead was restored two minutes later and PSG now have it all to do at the Parc des Princes in two weeks.

Former Barcelona ace Neymar had missed the last four games due to a rib injury and says he felt a lack of sharpness after the club’s decision to rest him.

He told RMC Sport: “It is difficult to spend four matches without playing but, unfortunately, it was not my choice.

“It was a choice made by the club, the doctors. They took this decision and I did not like it. We had lots of discussions about this because I wanted to play. I felt good but the club was scared. In the end, I am the one who suffers.

“I respect the decision but it cannot be like this because the player ends up suffering. Had I been in better shape, I would certainly have played better.”

Neymar is still being linked with a move back to Barcelona this summer, while the latest reports suggest Mauro Icardi’s loan move will not be made permanent.

Icardi has been a hit in Paris after scoring 19 goals in 28 appearances but PSG chiefs are not looking to trigger the £58million option to make the deal permanent, Tuttosport claim.

That will now give Juventus and Real Madrid the chance to sign him, while PSG are also set to lose Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid.