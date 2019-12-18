Icardi to Juventus ruled out by agent

Mauro Icardi will not be signing for Juventus at the end of the season as Paris Saint-Germain hope to wrap up a permanent deal.

Icardi has been a revelation since joining PSG on a season-long loan deal from Inter Milan at the start of the campaign and has gone on to score 10 goals already.

Such form is said to have alerted other clubs, including Juventus, who could make an attempt to sign him when his loan deal in the French capital is up.

However, the player’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has dismissed such talk and says there is no way he will end up in Turin out of respect for Inter.

It remains to be seen if PSG will be able to do a deal, but that is where he is staying for now, and a switch to the Bianconeri is not on the agenda.

“Mauro’s present is Paris. He is happy there and scoring some crazy goals, like he always has,” she said. “The only thing I care about is his happiness and he is very happy at PSG. He’s at one of the most important clubs in the world and the choice to go to Paris was also made so as not to betray Inter.

“I don’t know who kicked him out of Inter, but in the end it was a good move for everyone and he’s now at a better and more important club. Mauro couldn’t say no and things have also worked out for Inter.”

PSG remain in the box seat to do a deal but Icardi is sure to have other options and will weigh them all up in the summer.