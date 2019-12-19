Tuchel satisfied as PSG see off Le Mans

Thomas Tuchel praised a professional performance from his PSG side as they defeated Le Mans 4-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Tuchel opted to make a number of changes to his side, with Brazilian star Neymar rested, but it made little difference as they wrapped up a comfortable win at the Ligue 2 side.

The Parisians had the game wrapped up in the opening 48 minutes as they raced into a four-goal lead thanks to strikes from Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di-Maria.

Harisson Manzala grabbed a late consolation goal for Le Mans, but that could not dampen the mood of Tuchel, who was happy to get the win despite a far from polished performance, and come through the game without any injuries.

🏆 The draw for the quarter-finals has taken place… 🏠 We will face off against @ASSEofficiel on January 7th or 8th, 2020!#PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/VvDQ6y8kEp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 18, 2019

“We put in a professional performance,” Tuchel told reporters. “It wasn’t our best match, because the ball and the pitch made things difficult.

“We scored three goals in the first half, then gave the ball away too often in the second.

“We forgot to score a fifth goal. Some players were lacking rhythm, and they played well. We won the game without any injuries, it’s perfect.”

The reward for the eight-time winners is a home clash with Saint Etienne, who have won it just once, in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The two sides have only just clashed in Ligue 1, with PSG running out 4-0 winners at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard at the weekend.