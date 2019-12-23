PSG begin talks to land Milan midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with AC Milan about snapping up midfielder Lucas Paqueta, reports in Italy are claiming.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo knows all about the player having signed him from Brazilian side Flamengo during his time in Milan and a reunion could be on the cards.

Reports are rife that Leonardo is keen to take him to the French capital, with well-known Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that talks are well underway.

The Parisians are in need of reinforcements in the heart of their side and Paqueta has been touted as a player who could step in and do a job straight away.

📰 @NicoSchira : Lucas Paqueta is unhappy to be on the bench. His agent could decide to change clubs in January. Milan want at least 30M € for the Brazilian player. pic.twitter.com/9Yn6Lp8ceU — TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) December 22, 2019

The 22-year-old has made a total of 30 appearances for Milan since arriving at the turn of the year and this season he has made 13, starting in eight.

Even so, it is claimed he has not lived up to expectations and Milan could be willing to let him move on at the right kind of price.

That figure is said to stand at 33million euros and PSG would be happy to pay that as it hardly breaks the bank and they would be landing a quality player in the process.

Paqueta himself could also be interested in a switch as it could give him the chance to play more regular football rather than scrapping for starts here and there with the Rossoneri.

Massive transfers only usually go through at the end of the season, but this is the kind of deal that could happen in the January window.