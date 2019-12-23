PSG hitman agrees Atleti switch

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly agreed to join Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Diego Simeone has been linked with several strikers over the past few months as Diego Costa’s second stint with Atleti appears to be coming to an end.

Costa returned to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2017-18 after three successful years with Chelsea but he has struggled to have an impact.

Injuries have played a key role in his failure to deliver, scoring just seven goals in 42 La Liga appearances.

Alvaro Morata is Atleti’s top scorer this term, hitting seven, while summer signing Joao Felix has chipped in with two goals in 14 outings.

Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona over the summer has left a gaping hole in their forward line.

After a huge amount of upheaval ahead of the 2019-20 term, which saw 17 players depart and nine arrive, Simeone is understandably reluctant to further disrupt the set up in January.

However, the Argentine coach recognises that Atleti are in need of a 20-goal-a-season hitman and that is where Cavani comes into the picture.

Cavani has fallen down the pecking order with PSG over the past couple of seasons following the arrivals of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

Indeed, he has started just four Ligue 1 matches in 2019-20 and, with his contract at PSG set to expire at the end of the campaign, he is ready to move on.

The 32-year-old still has a lot to offer and wants to continue playing at the highest level possible, something Champions League regulars Atleti can offer.

Reports in Italy suggest Cavani will sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Colchoneros next month before officially joining on a three-year deal in July.