Messi attention has Mbappe buzzing

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe admits he is flattered that Lionel Messi is reportedly keeping an eye on his progress at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe, 21, has enjoyed an excellent first half of the campaign, netting 18 goals from 19 appearances in all competitions.

Messi has been his usual prolific self with Barcelona, scoring 15 times in 18 outings and showing no signs of slowing down despite turning 32 last June.

The duo battled for the Golden Shoe in 2018-2019, with the Argentina hitman coming out on top after netting 36 La Liga goals to Mbappe’s 33 in Ligue 1.

The South American is widely regarded as the best player in the world, although Cristiano Ronaldo’s followers night have something to say about that, and so Mbappe expressed his delight when fellow France international Ousmane Dembele revealed his Barca team-mate was monitoring the PSG star’s progress.

The former Monaco man was shocked that Messi was eyeing his progress and confessed that it gave him a lift and acted as an incentive to do even better.

He told France Football: “I said to myself ‘Messi is watching me. It is flattering to see that such a player does not neglect you’.”

Mbappe’s form this term has helped the Parisians to the top of the French top-flight table, with a seven-point lead over Marseille and one game in hand.

They have a few weeks away from Ligue 1 action but will return against ESA Linas-Montlhery in the Coupe de France on Sunday 5 January before Monaco come calling on January 12 when league action resumes.