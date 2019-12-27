PSG duo linked with exit door

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain pair Julian Draxler and Idrissa Gueye are targets for Chelsea in the January transfer window, reports claim.

Frank Lampard’s side are free to sign players in the winter window after the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted the transfer ban which had been in force for the summer window.

Chelsea started the season well under the stewardship of their all-time record goalscorer but recent results have suggested a need for new blood to be added to the ranks.

They have lost five of their last seven games in the Premier League but are still fourth in the table.

They are understood to be targeting attacking midfielder Draxler and holding midfielder Gueye.

Draxler has fallen out of the picture under Thomas Tuchel and has registered just 434 minutes of football this season, starting only five games in Ligue 1 this season.

He has never managed to establish himself as a first-choice player since moving to the Parc des Princes from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in January 2017.

In that time, he has played 120 times for PSG, netting 26 goals.

Gueye only moved to the French capital in the summer after agreeing a move from Everton for a £30million fee.

He has started 11 times for the Ligue 1 leaders so far this season, but, like Draxler, is only thought of as a squad payer, according to the report.

It is unlikely he would be seeking a move away from Tuchel’s side however, so Chelsea may have to go in with a big offer for the 30-year-old.

Gueye spent three seasons at Everton after leaving Aston Villa in 2016 following their relegation.