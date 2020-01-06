Rico targeting PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico says he hopes to stay with the club long term after making a rare appearance at the weekend.

Rico made the move to Paris from La Liga outfit Sevilla on a season-long loan deal back in September and has had to settle for a bit-part role at the club.

However that comes as no surprise to the Spanish goalkeeper, who seems to be more than happy to play the role of back-up to current PSG number one Keylor Navas.

Navas has dominated the number one jersey following his move from Real Madrid, but PSG were in need of a new goalkeeper after a summer of much change.

Gianluigi Buffon completed a return to Juventus while Alphonse Areola moved to Real Madrid so cover for Navas was needed. Rico was the man they turned to and he has not let anyone down.

The keeper has four starts under his belt in all competitions and featured in PSG’s French Cup clash with sixth-division side ESA Linas-Montlhery on Sunday.

The Parisians ran out 6-0 winners and after the game Rico spoke of his desire to stay with PSG beyond his loan spell, if a deal can be hammered out.

“PSG is the biggest club in the world, I would be happy to stay here,” he said.

The Parisians will face Saint-Etienne on Wednesday in the Coupe de la Ligue before hosting Monaco on Sunday in Ligue 1 and Navas is expected to return between the sticks for both of those games.