Europe’s most in-demand players of the January window

Paris Saint-Germain

A number of top players are catching the eye in the European leagues so far this season and could be on the move before the transfer window closes.

Most of the business will be done in the summer as clubs are reluctant to let players move on at this stage of the campaign, but one or two could go through before the deadline.

The fact that players who have already played in European competition this season will no longer be cup-tied for their new club could also tempt some to get the chequebook out.

Looks like Edinson Cavani could still end up playing in the Premier League after all. Here's what the papers are saying 👉 https://t.co/1UDwfZzB0R pic.twitter.com/1KiOLjUOFn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 9, 2020

One of the most likely moves to happen this window will involve Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international is struggling for game-time in the French capital following the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan and PSG will not stand in his way.

Atletico Madrid would appear to be in the box seat to do a deal for the prolific marksman although there is also interest in England, with Chelsea among the interested clubs.

The fact he will be a free agent at the end of the season means he could be available for a reasonable price this month.

Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar is another player in hot demand and has been linked with a January switch to Tottenham.

The France international almost headed to the Premier League in the past, with both Arsenal and Liverpool failing with bids before he joined Atletico for £52million in the summer of 2018.

The 24-year-old has struggled for action this season and would be allowed to leave at the right price. As well as Tottenham’s interest, Lyon are keen to take him back to France.

Timo Werner is one of the hottest strikers in Europe right now and this is one that may have to wait until the end of the season as it would be suicide for RB Leipzig to sell right now.

Has scored 18 goals so far as the Bulls push for the Bundesliga title and his departure would surely end their chances of breaking Bayern Munich’s dominance.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern themselves are all keen and it only seems to be a matter of time before he moves on.

Things appear to have settled down slightly for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid since the drama of the summer. However, he will be allowed to move on if a suitable deal can be agreed.

Tottenham have been linked with a move to take him back, with Manchester United also mentioned, but any move could hinge on the standard and quality of golf course in the area.