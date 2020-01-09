Mbappe evasive when quizzed over PSG future

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Kylian Mbappe says he is fully focused on winning silverware with Paris Saint-Germain and now is not the time to talk about contracts.

The 21-year-old is under contract with the club until the end of the 2021-22 season and it is no surprise they want to get him tied down to a new long-term one.

Doing so will be easier said than done as Real Madrid are loitering with intent and have made it clear on more than one occasion that they would like to sign him.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer and wants to get his fellow countryman on board at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe himself has done little to dampen the speculation of a move to Real and was again evasive when quizzed about his future on Wednesday night.

"For now, I am ready to play football. It is January, it's the start of the final sprint where there are titles to play for" – Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/1fquZRkV3R — News18 Sports (@News18Sports) January 9, 2020

The youngster spoke to reporters after the 6-1 Couple de la Ligue win over Saint-Etienne and said now is not the time to talk about his future as they head towards the business end of the season.

“I am ready to play football first. Because we are in January,” he said. “We start the final sprint, where we can compete for trophies. I think it’s not the right time to make some waves.

“The club are calm, serene, everyone is walking in the same direction, so talking about external things of the pitch would not be realistic or good.”

PSG sporting director Leonardo has previously suggested talks over a new deal are progressing well but Mbappe seems unwilling to confirm that.