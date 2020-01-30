PSG give thought to Chelsea wantaway as Cavani replacement

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be weighing up a late move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud should Edinson Cavani leave in this transfer window.

Cavani was once again absent from the Parisians’ squad which made light work of Pau in the Coupe de France on Wednesday as they booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a routine 2-0 win.

Goals from Leo Paredes and Pablo Sarabia help @PSG_English take out Pau FC and advance to the @coupedefrance quarterfinals ⚡️ 🎥 Full highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9cJkNUuaX4 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 29, 2020

The Uruguay hitman is the No.1 January target for Atletico Madrid but the two clubs are struggling to reach an agreement on Cavani and are running out of time to get a deal done.

After the win over Pau, head coach Thomas Tuchel gave an update on Cavani’s situation, stating that he continues to train with the rest of the PSG squad but that his status is “unclear” at this time.

Should Atletico and the French champions reach an agreement before the transfer window shuts then that could lead PSG to make a late move of their own to bring in another striker.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, one name on the shortlist of candidates being considered by sporting director Leonardo is Giroud.

The France international is looking to leave Chelsea this month in order to enhance his chances of being included in Les Bleus squad for this summer’s European Championships having seen his game time in west London restricted this season.

Italian outfit Inter Milan have a long-standing link to Giroud and the striker is desperate to go but those reports have died off in recent days.

On Wednesday it was reported that Tottenham could be keen on a deal for the ex-Arsenal frontman as they are looking to replace injured frontman Harry Kane in the short term.

With Spurs and Chelsea being direct rivals, it is tough to see Giroud going to north London and that could leave the door open to Paris if they make good on their initial interest.

If he were to return to France, it is tough to see him getting much more game time than he enjoys now at Chelsea with PSG boasting an embarrassment of riches in attack.