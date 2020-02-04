Neymar to miss Nantes clash after birthday bash

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will miss the Ligue 1 clash with Nantes, which takes place just 48 hours after a huge party to celebrate his birthday.

The news is sure to infuriate the PSG faithful, and rightly so, and even coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted it is not a good look for the club.

The Brazilian will be left out of the game after picking up a rib injury in the 5-0 victory over Montpellier on Saturday, but news of the party, which took place at a night club in Paris on Sunday night has not gone down well.

Tuchel says his team selection would not be influenced by the timing of the party, but the fact that a host of PSG players attended will not help matters.

2018: Neymar is injured on his birthday

2019: Neymar is injured on his birthday

2020: Neymar is injured on his birthday 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DggeXdATcw — Goal (@goal) February 3, 2020

“Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not,” he said. “Is it the worst thing in the world? No.

“It is a shame, because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated.”

Defeat against Nantes and the knives really will be out, but for Tuchel is happy to trust his players.

Details of the party and Neymar’s injury come after Tuchel also had a touchline bust-up with another star, Kylian Mbappe, when he was substituted against Montpellier.

But again, Tuchel says there is no issue with the 21-year-old striker, saying ‘these things happen’.