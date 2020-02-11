PSG still in the hunt for Barcelona forward

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain remain in the hunt to sign Philippe Coutinho and he could be available for a cut-price fee from Barcelona in the summer.

PSG were heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian last summer but a deal did not materialise and he ended up joining German giants Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Liverpool star has done well at the Allianz Arena but it has been suggested Bayern will not be pursuing a permanent deal because they would prefer to save their money for top target Leroy Sane at Manchester City.

That means Coutinho will be back on the market and it is claimed Barca are so keen to get him off the wage bill they would be willing to sell for a fee in the region of £70million.

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp is considering bringing Philippe Coutinho – who is on loan at Bayern Munich – back to Anfield. The football gossip ➡️ https://t.co/eyThxJTjut pic.twitter.com/NUwyNYudnU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 10, 2020

That is roughly half of what they paid Liverpool and would represent something of a bargain in the current transfer market.

Such a fee could spark a scramble for his services and there is already talk that a host of top Premier League clubs are ready to battle it out, so he will not be short of offers.

PSG will also be in the hunt no doubt as they may need to bring in one or two new attackers in the summer, with a player who fits the bill.

Doubts remain over the future of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and the arrival of Coutinho would go towards filling the void if either did move on.