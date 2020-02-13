Neymar in race to face Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel cannot say whether or not Neymar will be fit to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and it is likely to be a late call.

The Parisians were missing the Brazilian superstar for Wednesday night’s 6-1 Couple de France rout against Dijon and he will also not be available for the weekend clash with Amiens.

Neymar is still suffering from the broken rib that he sustained against Montpellier almost two weeks ago and Tuchel will not rush the situation.

The clash against Dortmund next Tuesday is huge as PSG target Champions League glory and Neymar will be crucial to their chances.

“I can’t say that he will be 100 per cent to play against Borussia Dortmund,” Tuchel said after the win over Dijon. “We will discuss and decide on Friday, the latest possible time to do so. We can’t risk his fitness.”

Tuchel added: “We aren’t going to take risks against Amiens, it’s clear. We will have a strong team,but if we have little doubts, we won’t take risks.”

Meanwhile, PSG cruised into the semi-finals of the Coup de France with what turned out to be a comfortable win in the end.

PSG were in front through an own goal from Wesley Lautoa before the home side levelled matters through Mounir Chouiar.

However, a brace from Pablo Sarabia and further goals from Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Silva, as well as a Senou Coulibaly own goal, was enough to see Tuchel’s men through.