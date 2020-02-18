PSG boosted as Neymar set to face BVB

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain have been boosted by the news Neymar will make his return to action against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Brazil international has been in outstanding form for PSG this season, despite on-going doubts over his future, but he has been missing for the last four games through injury.

Neymar picked up a rib injury against Montpellier of February 1, and although he has not really been missed as PSG have continued to chalk up the wins, the Champions League is another matter.

The Parisians will need him on board if they are to go on and achieve their aim of winning the tournament and his return against Dortmund is a huge boost.

Doubts have surrounded whether Neymar would play, but coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Neymar is fit and well and ready to play as PSG hope to move a step closer to the quarter-finals.

“Neymar is here, he is feeling well,” the German coach told reporters at his prematch media briefing. “He trained today [Monday] and will be playing tomorrow if nothing happens during training.

“Obviously, it changes everything if he plays and I hope it will be a positive thing. If we have Ney on the field, he has the ability to do decisive things. That changes everything: for his team-mates, for Kylian.

“It gives me confidence, but also the team. That seems obvious to me.”

Neymar has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in the 14 Ligue 1 games this season, and is key to PSG’s European hopes.