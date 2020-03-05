Tuchel salutes Mbappe as PSG romp to victory

Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel saluted Kylian Mbappe after the striker grabbed a hat-trick during the 5-1 win over Lyon on Wednesday night.

The France international had a tough time of it during the Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund as Tuchel opted for a 4-3-3 formation.

He has since bounced back in fine style though scoring six goals in three games and looked sharper than ever in the victory over Lyon which booked PSG’s place in the Coupe de France final.

Tuchel singled out Mbappe for special praise, but was also pleased with the way he linked up with Neymar as the Parisians cruised to victory.

📈⚽️ #OLPSG @Pablosarabia92 is the first Parisian to score in the first 5 rounds of the same @coupedefrance campaign 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒆𝒖𝒓 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒑𝒆 – 7 goals in #CDF 🎺https://t.co/LftbsG5xlI — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 4, 2020

“Mbappe’s been very strong these last few weeks. He had a tough time in Dortmund playing in a different position. It was clearly difficult for him against Dortmund,” Tuchel told the media after the game.

“With Neymar, they’re very strong together. After Dortmund, Mbappe showed a great reaction after every training session and during the games against Dijon and Lyon.

“He’s very strong, he uses his speed very well, he’s very decisive. He’s really in good shape.”

The duo will both need to be in hot form for the return leg against Dortmund as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but after Wednesday night the signs are looking good.

Neymar also showed he is in good touch as he got on the scoresheet in the rout over Lyon, firing home from the penalty spot.

Pablo Sarabia grabbed the fifth goal late on to cap a fine all-round performance from the Parisians.