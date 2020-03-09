Navas admits PSG are hungry to ‘win everything’

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas says the desire in the squad remains high and they "want to win everything" this season.

Navas says the players are all working hard to achieve their goals this season – namely being to pick up as much silverware as possible. The French giants are on course to win the Ligue 1 title again this term as they sit eight points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over second-placed Marseille. Saturday’s game against Strasbourg was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and Wednesday’s Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors for the same reason, but Navas says the players remain as focused as ever. 📍 #PSGBVB Paris Saint-Germain notes the decision of the Paris Prefecture de Police to hold the Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund match on Wednesday 11 March behind closed doors. 👉 https://t.co/a4vhRa0c2V pic.twitter.com/GQljZMq9BJ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 9, 2020

PSG must try to turn around a 2-1 first-leg deficit against the German side as they look to progress in Europe and not fall again at the last-16 stage – where they have been knocked out for the last four years.