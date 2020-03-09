PSG ready to offer Chelsea star the three-year deal he wants

Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their interest Chelsea midfielder Willian and are ready to meet his demands to get him on board.

The talented Brazilian is set to become one of the most in-demand players of the summer unless Chelsea can get him tied down to a new deal, and PSG are said to be leading the race for his signature.

Willian is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season and there is a good chance he will be leaving the English Premier League side on a free transfer.

Talks have been taking place between the player and Chelsea but so far they have struggled to agree on a deal and that could leave the door open for rival clubs to nip in and secure his signature.

Willian is 31 and still has plenty of good years ahead of him but Chelsea seem reluctant to offer him the three-year contract he is after, and unless that can be resolved, he could leave.

Reports in the French media now claim that PSG are will to offer the player the three-year deal he is after and could even offer him a pay rise in an attempt to persuade him to jump ship.

Willian would be happy to stay with Chelsea but the chance of playing for PSG on a bumper three-year contract is sure to appeal to him.

There are no shortage of club’s showing an interest in him and Willian could decide to wait until the end of the season and weigh up all of his options then.