Sick Mbappe a doubt for PSG’s Dortmund clash

Paris Saint-Germain may have to do without ill superstar Kylian Mbappe for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old, who has bagged 30 goals from 32 appearances in all competitions this season, has been struggling with a throat infection ahead of the last-16, second-leg encounter at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have not played since thrashing Lyon 5-1 in the Coupe de France semi-finals on March 4, with Mbappe netting a superb hat-trick at the Groupama Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will need to overcome a 2-1 deficit if they are to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition and a late decision will be made regarding the France international.

Mbappe missed training on Monday and was again absent when the group met on Tuesday to finalise their plans for the midweek encounter, and it seems touch-and-go as to whether he will make it against BVB.

The Parisians were due to travel to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday but the fixture was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and there will be no fans in the stadium against Dortmund as the authorities try to halt the spread of the virus.

Tuchel appears to have no other selection issues heading into the contest, with Edinson Cavani returning for the latest training session and it is likely he will get the nod to start.

Mauro Icardi and Neymar are the other two forwards at the manager’s disposal while his rearguard will need to pay special attention to Erling Haaland, with the goal machine bagging a brace in the first leg.