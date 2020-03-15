Paris Saint-Germain willing to sanction Neymar sale

Paris Saint-Germain

Share







Paris Saint-Germain chiefs are willing to let Neymar leave the club this summer, in order to keep Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian has been linked with a return to Barcelona for the last 18 months after never settling in the French capital.

The 28-year-old has only made 52 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG since he joined in 2017, with injuries derailing his progress.

Neymar’s record in front of goal is exemplary though, with the former Santos ace finding the back of the net on 47 occasions in the league.

In total he has made 80 appearances for the French club, scoring 69 times but he still looks set to leave Paris.

After weeks of intense negotiations last summer, Barcelona failed to agree his return, but it looks like they will get their way just 12 months later.

A bid of around £137million should be enough to tempt PSG into a deal as they try to keep hold of Mbappe this summer.

While Neymar may be moving on, Mbappe’s long-term future appears to be in France, even though Real Madrid are readying a blockbuster bid in the summer.

Neymar has just over two years remaining on his contract with the French giants, but he will now be looking to bow out in style.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will look to hold onto their 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

They are also through to the last eight of the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last week, and a 3-2 success on aggregate.

Neymar scored the opener before Juan Bernat added a second in first-half stoppage time as PSG progressed in an empty Parc des Princes.