Rennes target audacious Barca swoop

Rennes are being linked with an audacious swoop to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele on loan for the rest of the season.

Dembele has had trouble adapting to life at the Nou Camp since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, while things have not gone entirely to plan this season either due to injury problems.

He is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury and is not expected to return to action until February, but it is claimed that will not deter Rennes from attempting to land him.

The Ligue 1 side could potentially get the deal wrapped up in January with a view to getting the France international fit and ready as soon as possible.

Once fit, Dembele could struggle to force his way into the Barca side for the rest of the season, hence the reports that Rennes could take him on board and offer him first-team football.

Barca youngsters Carles Perez and Anzu Fati have both impressed this season and look to have edged ahead of Dembele in the pecking order with the Catalan giants.

Dembele could struggle to get in ahead of them and a loan move away could be an option. Whether he would fancy Rennes is another matter as he is unlikely to be short of offers.

One huge sticking point could also be meeting the player’s wage demands. Barca would have to pay the vast majority of them – Rennes are hardly flush – and they may not be willing to do it.

Rennes are pushing for the Champions League places in Ligue 1 and the arrival of Dembele would certainly help their cause.