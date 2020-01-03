Rennes release striker Sakho

Rennes

French outfit Rennes have announced they have terminated Diafra Sakho's deal.

The striker was due to fall out of contract at the end of the season but the Ligue 1 club have reached an agreement to release him six months before it was due to expire.

Sakho joined Rennes from Premier League outfit West Ham United a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018 and managed three goals in 14 appearances in his first half season at Roazhon Park.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan in Turkey with Bursaspor but they were relegated from the Super Lig and he returned to France over the summer.

Sakho hasn’t featured for Rennes this term and has now been released.

“Stade Rennais FC and Diafra Sakho have terminated the contract which bound them until June 2020. The club thanks Diafra for its participation and its unfailing professional and human commitment and wishes it the best in its future projects,” the club said in a statement.

Sakho is now free to join a club as a free agent in the January transfer window.

Rennes have enjoyed an exceptional first half of the season in the French top flight and they sit third in the standings, with Champions league football a real possibility for Les Rouge et Noir.

Rennes entertain Amiens in the French Cup on Saturday and then take on Marseille in a huge Ligue 1 clash on January 10.

Marseille sit second in the standings and are five points ahead of Rennes, although OM have played a game more.