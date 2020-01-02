Bouanga keen to stay at Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne striker Denis Bouanga has pledged his immediate future to the Ligue 1 club and says he is going nowhere in January.

Saint-Etienne snapped the forward up from Nimes last summer and it has turned out to be a masterstroke as he has been a revelation with the Greens.

Bouanga has already chipped in with seven league goals and provided a further three assists in 18 appearances. Such was his form in November, he was also nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award.

It comes as no surprise that the 25-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere, and although Saint-Etienne have yet to receive an offer, it could only be a matter of time.

However, Bouanga is in no rush to leave as he is loving life with the club after settling in quickly, with the player keen to carry on his good form for the remainder of the season.

“There may be offers in the winter transfer window but I will never leave in mid-season,” Bouanga told France Bleu.

“I do not want to be cut in my tracks and also abandon my team. My immediate goal is to stay in Saint-Etienne. Why leave when I feel good here? ”

The situation could be taken out of his hands if Saint-Etienne receive an offer they cannot refuse and decide to cash in.

Even so, they will be delighted to hear his commitment to the cause rather than him pushing for a move away to a bigger club.