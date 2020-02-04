Ipswich boss Lambert confident Towns return to form at right time

League One promotion-chasing Ipswich Town battled their way to a goalless draw in terrible weather conditions at Oxford United on 14th January, moving to within two points of the automatic promotion places again after a disappointing run of form that saw the Suffolk side slip out of the top two.

Ipswich’s 4-1 battering of Accrington at Portman Road a few days before their trip to the Kassam Stadium was their first win in 13 competitive games. This run of form is in stark contrast to their early season run, which saw the Blues lead the way at the top of the table for much of the opening three months.

Earlier in the campaign, the Tractor Boys seemed almost nailed-on certainties to secure an immediate return to the second tier. The likes of Ryan Elliott, a leading football tipster for Oddschecker, were including the Suffolk side almost weekly in their accas. However, their form certainly tailed off towards the end of 2019, leaving them in the top six pack rather than clear of the bunch.

Blues back on track?

A flair-filled home win over Stanley, and a valiant point at a wind and rain-swept Oxford appear to have given boss, Paul Lambert heart that his players have turned a corner of late. The Scotsman commented after the goalless draw with Oxford that the team is now “playing well” and is “in a good place”.

The tipping point for Town’s poor run was an embarrassing 5-3 defeat at Lincoln City during the festive period. A game which saw the Blues cruelly exposed at the back and lacking in ideas going forward. However, a reported heart-to-heart between the players post-Lincoln appears to have cleared the air and given the Tractor Boys a chance to restart their engines for the crucial second half of the season.

Lambert waits on Vincent-Young’s return

The team is only a matter of weeks away from having the services of attack-minded wing back, Kane Vincent-Young to call upon again. The former Tottenham academy graduate shone in the early part of the season after joining from League Two Colchester, providing width, pace, and drive down the right flank. An injury to his abductor muscles has kept him out since late November, with a return pencilled in for February.

February could certainly be a defining month for Ipswich’s League One promotion bid. They are scheduled to face five promotion rivals in their six league games of the month, including Sunderland, Peterborough, and Oxford in their return home game. Anything like nine-to-ten points from that half-dozen cluster of games could tip the balance in Town’s favour.