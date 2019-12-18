Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City

Holders Manchester City saw off a spirited Oxford United side to book their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

City boss Pep Guardiola made eight changes on the night from the team that won at Arsenal but it was regular contributor Raheem Sterling who did the damage with a second half brace.

Oxford had briefly threatened an upset when Matty Taylor had cancelled out Joao Cancelo’s opener and the U’s had their chances in an entertaining second half as they exited the competition with their heads held high.

City monopolised possession for much of the first half at a wet and windy Kassam Stadium but struggled to open up an Oxford side that has kept 14 clean sheets coming into the fixture.

However, their quality eventually told in the 22nd minute when Guardiola’s men made the breakthrough, Joao Cancelo netting his first goal for the club as he finished off a fine counter-attack, City going from front to back in a handful of passes.

The Portuguese, after picking up the ball on halfway, eventually saw his deflected shot go in off the boot of Elliott Moore flies in.

With City well on top, Riyad Mahrez forced Archer into an excellent save with a strike that was sneaking in the bottom corner, but for the fingertips of the U’s stopper.

Oxford barely had a sniff in the first half but were level less than a minute into the second half, a quick freekick sending Matty Taylor on his way and he was able to cut in past Angelino before firing beyond Claudio Bravo.

The two sides weren’t on level terms for long though, Angelino being given too much space by Moore as the Spaniard slide in a low cross for captain Raheem Sterling to tap in on 50 minutes.

Karl Robinson’s men battled back gamely from falling behind and Tarique Fosu’s cross nearly caught out Bravo as he was forced to tip the ball over.

However, the home side’s resistance appeared to be ended in the 70th minute when Sterling tapped in his second of the night. Substitute Gabriel Jesus was released down the left and put the ball on a plate for Sterling to notch his 18th of the season.

Cancelo went close to his second and City’s fourth when smacking the post as the visitor’s side look to inflict more hurt on their game lower league opponents.

Rob Dickie, Mark Sykes and Jamie Mackie all missed glorious chances to grab a second for Oxford late on and set up a finale as the U’s fought on until the end.