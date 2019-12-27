League One hot shots who are in demand

Peterborough United

With the transfer window about to open there are one or two clubs in League One, who are bracing themselves for offers for their star players.

There are number of players in the Championship who have been catching the eye this season and could be destined for bigger things, but the same could be said of players further down the leagues.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the prime example of it never being too late to make your way from the lower leagues to be a huge hit in the top flight.

There are bargains to be had, and if a Premier League or Championship club is willing to take a gamble, they could land a gem.

Here are some of the players, strikers in particular, who are catching the eye in League One.

Preston North End are interested in signing Peteborough duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison for £5m #pnefc pic.twitter.com/eYqkX0Zzs0 — EFL CHAMPIONSHIP TRANSFER NEWS (@EFLCHAMPIONSHI5) December 22, 2019

Ivan Toney. The Peterborough United striker is the leading goalscorer in League One this season with 14 goals so far, so it is no surprise to see him on the radar of a number of clubs.

The 23-year-old is showing he is no one-season wonder after he plundered 23 goals last season, and Peterborough will do well to keep hold of him in the January transfer window.

Posh have slapped a £13million price tag on the head of the former Newcastle star. That could be enough to scare off the likes of Preston, but maybe not the Premier League clubs. Bournemouth and Burnley are said to be keen and if they match Posh’s valuation, they will be unable to turn it down.

Peterborough may also have to fight off interest in a couple of other players too as Mohamed Eisa and Marcus Maddison continue to catch the eye.

Eisa, a summer signing from Bristol City has hit the ground running when firing home an impressive 13 goals. Maddison, one of the most technicaly gifted players in the division has nine goals and six assists to his name already and is on the radar of a number of clubs.

Could Paddy Madden be the new Vardy. Aged 29, the Irish striker has reignited his career with Fleetwood and is having an outstanding season with 13 goals and two assists for Joey Barton’s men.

Signed a new long-term contract with Fleetwood earlier this season and it looks to be a very shrewd move as one or two clubs from above start to circle.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is another player who is starting to flourish later in his career. The 25-year-old has slotted home nine goals for Bristol Rovers this season and there is talk of Sheffield Wednesday making a move to get him on board.

A figure of £2million has been mentioned, which could prove to be a snip if he continues to flourish.