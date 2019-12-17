Aston Villa v Liverpool Team News

Match Preview

Aston Villa will aim to take advantage of any inexperience demonstrated by a young Liverpool side when they meet in the last eight of the EFL Cup.

The Reds have had to split their squad due to their participation in the Club World Cup in Qatar and under-23 coach Neil Critchley will be in charge for the trip to Villa Park.

Tuesday’s match also offers a selection dilemma for home boss Dean Smith as he will need to decide on whether to play a strong team to build confidence or avoid risking his key players by going with a youthful approach.

Smith has previously used this competition to rotate his squad but have won just one of their last seven and sit 17th in the Premier League.

Villa take on 18th place Southampton on Saturday, before facing the other two teams below them in the table in Norwich on Boxing Day and Watford on December 28.

With usual League Cup goalkeeper Jed Steer injured, Orjan Nyland could get the nod between the sticks, although Tom Heaton’s recent comments suggest he could be involved.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia could be handed his first start of the season following Wesley’s recent struggles.

For Liverpool, Wednesday’s match against Monterrey in Doha takes precedence so expect an unfamiliar line-up in Birmingham.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne are all out injured, as is Georgino Wijnaldum, while youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have both been included for the trip to Qatar.

Dutchman Sepp van deb Berg is likely to line-up in defence, while forward Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher are also expected to keep their places after featuring in the 5-5 last-16 penalty shootout win over Arsenal.

Liverpool won 2-1 at Villa Park when the pair met at the start of November but the Villans did come out on top by the same scoreline when they met in the FA Cup in 2015.