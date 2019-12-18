Everton v Leicester City Team News

Match Preview

Share







Everton are set to give Gylfi Sigurdsson as long as possible to prove his fitness for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Leicester.

The Iceland international midfielder missed Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United through illness and he will be assessed ahead of the game.

The same applies to Djibril Sidibe, but interim boss Duncan Ferguson is set to be without Lucas Digne because of a groin injury picked up at Old Trafford, while the game will come just too soon for Fabian Delph.

Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina have returned to the matchday squad in recent weeks and could get more game minutes.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has challenged the Everton faithful to rouse themselves again at a sold-out Goodison Park for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash.

“After the Chelsea result and that atmosphere at the ground, which was incredible, I’m sure they’ll want to go again on Wednesday and for us all to pull together again,” the 47-year-old Scot told everton.tv.

🏥 Duncan Ferguson has confirmed that Gylfi Sigurdsson’s availability for tomorrow’s match "will go to the wire" We are waiting on the fitness of Djibril Sidibe who has an illness ❌Lucas Digne is not available and Fabian Delph is close to a return but will miss tomorrow’s game pic.twitter.com/tWGLjG1UAC — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) December 17, 2019

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has not lost a domestic cup tie since 2015 and is hopeful that run will continue as he targets a semi-final spot for his in-form Foxes.

He said: “Everyone can’t win the trophy, but we have to fight and show that we’re ready to do that.

“The consistency of this team in the league has been absolutely first class since we’ve come in and that’s all about mentality We’ll take that same mentality into the Everton game and look to see if we can get a result.”

The Northern Irishman has no new injury worries, with Matty James continuing to be a long-term absentee with an Achilles problem.

However, with one eye on Saturday’s league clash at Manchester City, Rodgers is certain to make changes, which could mean starts for the likes of goalkeeper Danny Ward, defenders James Justin, Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs, midfielders Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton and Hamza Choudhury, and striker Kelechi Iheanacho.