Oxford v Manchester City Team News

Match Preview

Share







Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has a host of injury problems ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester City.

U’s top scorer James Henry is a major doubt after missing Saturday’s Sky Bet League One defeat at MK Dons because of a thigh issue.

Midfielders Anthony Forde (ribs), Jamie Hanson (hamstring), and George Thorne (shoulder) and on-loan Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn (foot) remain out, along with goalkeeper Simon Eastwood (knee).

There is better news though as Cameron Brannagan and Shandon Baptiste should be available having returned from injuries at the weekend.

City travel to the Kassam Stadium as holders but remain a staggering 14 points behind leaders Liverpool in their faltering Premier League title defence.

However, they provided an emphatic display of their ruthless brilliance by dismantling Arsenal inside 45 minutes on Sunday.

Robinson was not at the Emirates Stadium to watch that Kevin De Bruyne-inspired 3-0 victory but needs little reminder of the task facing his team.

https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1207066497924907013

“It’s a massive challenge because you are coming up against one of the greatest teams in the land and arguably the greatest team in the world, or one of them, with the best manager over the last 15 years, so it’s going to be a very, very difficult ask for us,” he said.

“But it’s one we want to embrace and try and enjoy and hopefully give Oxford something to be proud of.

City boss Pep Guardiola must decide how strong a side to name as he continues to contend with a number of absentees heading into the busy Christmas period.

The two-time defending champions will again be without defender John Stones (hamstring), striker Sergio Aguero (thigh) and playmaker David Silva (knock), although the latter two could be available for the weekend.

Youngsters like Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, both of whom played in the previous round will hope to feature, as will Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.