Aston Villa v Southampton Team News

Aston Villa and Southampton meet on Saturday with both knowing that victory will provide a significant boost to their survival hopes.

Saints head to Villa Park 18th in the table, level on points with the Villans but in the bottom three courtesy of their weaker goal difference.

Confidence will have been boosted within the home camp by Tuesday’s 5-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win over a weakened Liverpool side. However, they need to start picking up points in the league after winning just one of their last eight.

This fixture marks the start of a potentially season-defining run of games, with Norwich, Watford and Burnley their three fixtures after this one.

Villa have no fresh concerns, with Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis still out, although both are hopeful of featuring before the end of the year.

Despite scoring in midweek, Wesley has not notched in the Premier League since October and Jonathan Kodjia could start in attack after his brace in the cup, while James Chester may be involved in the squad after also returning for the win over Liverpool.

Southampton have shown signs of recovery in recent weeks, beating both Watford and Norwich, and, despite losing to Newcastle and West Ham, have looked sharper than earlier in the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed on Thursday that Moussa Djenepo will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

The summer signing was previously battling a hip issue and his injury frustration continues.

Fellow attacker Sofiane Boufal is also expected to be sidelined due to a toe problem, although both Kevin Danso and Yan Valery could feature following illness.

Southampton will be targeting this fixture with Chelsea and Tottenham two of their next three opponents after Saturday’s match.

The Hampshire outfit won their last trip to Villa Park 4-2, Dusan Tadic netting twice in that game, in only their second victory in this fixture since 2002.

They also have a poor record on the road, taking just two points from the last 15 available.