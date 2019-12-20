Everton v Arsenal Team News

Match Preview

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson could welcome back a few players for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday.

Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson has missed the last two games through illness but may be able to make a return against the Gunners.

Djibril Sidibe has also been ill and will be assessed, while Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph may also be able to return following respective groin and thigh problems.

Theo Walcott, Andre Gomes, Morgan Schneiderlin and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all unavailable.

This may well be Ferguson’s final match in the hot seat as Everton are expected to announce Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss soon.

Ferguson has managed a win over Chelsea and a draw with Manchester United in his two Premier League games in charge and will be looking to sign off with a result against the north London outfit.

🎬 | Time to talk Everton v @Arsenal! Tune in for caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson's press conference for the latest team news and more ahead of #EVEARS… https://t.co/pdyZiWkqam — Everton (@Everton) December 20, 2019

Arsenal are also closing in on a new managerial appointment with former midfielder Mikel Arteta set to be confirmed as their boss imminently.

Ferddie Ljungberg has been in temporary charge of the Gunners and Saturday’s fixture may also be his final game as caretaker.

Ljungberg has managed just one win in five attempts since taking charge after the dismissal of Unai Emery.

Arsenal should be able to welcome back Granit Xhaka following a concussion for the trip to Goodison Park. Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Rob Holding (knee) and Mesut Ozil (foot) are rated as doubts and will be assessed.

Dani Ceballos remains sidelined with a hamstring problem but is expected to return to training next week. Sead Kolasinac has an ankle injury and will miss the Christmas period, with the defender expected to return to training in January.

Kieran Tierney has a dislocated shoulder and faces around three months on the sidelines.