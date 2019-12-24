Aston Villa v Norwich Team News

Match Preview

Share







Aston Villa and Norwich City meet in what could be a season-defining fixture at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

Villa sit 18th in the Premier League table, dropping into the relegation places following Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Southampton and have won just once in the league since beating Brighton 2-1 on October 19.

One thing that could provide some optimism for the hosts is the pair’s previous meeting this season, with Villa winning 5-1 at Carrow Road in what was by far their best performance of the season.

Ahead of trips to Watford and Burnley in their following two games, Dean Smith has told his players it is “up to us now to perform” in order to get the fans behind them.

Smith has predicted his side will be without Scotland’s player of the year John McGinn for three months after the midfielder lasted just eight minutes of the Southampton defeat due to an ankle injury.

Defender Tyrone Mings is still not fit following a hamstring issue, while Kienan Davis is not expected to be back until January.

🥊 We've had some great results on Boxing Day down the years! Here are seven of our favourites from the 21st century. Which are yours? 🤔 #ncfc — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 24, 2019

McGinn’s injury may see Jack Grealish feature in a more central role, meaning Trezeguet could fill his spot on the left of the attack.

Norwich lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and November’s 2-0 win at Everton remains their only triumph since beating Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road on September 14.

Daniel Farke was though pleased with the performance against Wolves and could stick with the same XI that started the game.

Teemu Pukki had been a doubt for that game but was passed fit and should start in the West Midlands. However, the Finn will not be joined by Timm Klose, Ben Godfrey and Josip Drmic who are all still sidelined.

Despite losing when the pair met in Norfolk earlier in the season, the Canaries had won the previous three meetings, including 2-1 home and away wins as the duo both earned promotion from the Championship during the 2018-19 campaign.

Norwich sit 19th in the table and a win will see them draw level with the Villans on 15 points, although the nine-goal difference between the pair means they will not move above their rivals.