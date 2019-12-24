Bournemouth v Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta takes charge of Arsenal for the first time when they make the trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Bournemouth are in desperate need of points after losing six of their last seven Premier League matches.

The Cherries’ only win during that period came at Chelsea on December 14 and they will be hoping to see off another ‘big six’ side, although the Gunners’ form certainly hasn’t been worthy of a European berth.

A win for the south-coast club at the Vitality could move them within a point of Thursday’s opponents ahead of a key run of fixtures.

Momentum is key for Bournemouth as they prepare to face Brighton, West Ham, Watford and Norwich over the next few weeks.

Eddie Howe will be without left-back Diego Rico due to suspension after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the term in the 1-0 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Injuries have taken their toll on the squad at the mid-way point of the campaign with Nathan Ake, Adam Smith, Harry Wilson, Arnaut Danjuma, Charlie Daniels Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks unavailable.

Ryan Fraser and Simon Francis sustained knocks last time out and will be assessed prior to the Boxing Day clash.

Arteta has a huge job on his hands in trying to salvage Arsenal’s 2019-20 following his appointment on Friday.

The Spaniard, who watched from the stands as Arsenal played out a goalless draw with Everton on Saturday, insists everyone will get a fair chance to prove they have a role to play.

A top-four spot already looks to be out of reach as they sit nine points shy of Chelsea after winning just one of their 10 league outings.

But with mid-table so tight, just three points separate Arsenal in 11th with Wolves in sixth, a couple of wins could see them move into a healthier position.

Callum Chambers will sit this one out due to suspension but Sokratis is available after serving a one-match ban.

Hector Bellerin is also expected to be involved after missing the past three games with a hamstring complaint.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos has returned to training following a hamstring issue but needs time to build up his fitness, while Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt with the same problem.

Bournemouth have won just one of their past 10 meetings with Arsenal across all competitions, losing eight, while they are winless in all four of their Premier League Boxing Day outings.