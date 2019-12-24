Crystal Palace v West Ham Team News

Match Preview

West Ham could face a Christmas goalkeeper crisis for their Boxing Day trip to Crystal Palace.

The Hammers had last weekend off due to Liverpool’s participation in the Club World Cup while Palace will be aiming to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Midfielder Victor Camarasa was ill before the game at St James’ Park but could be in contention for Thursday. However, defensive headaches remain for Roy Hodgson.

Scott Dann and Gary Cahill are both sidelined but there is a boost with fellow central defender Mamadou Sakho due to return following a three-match ban.

Right-back Joel Ward is another who is still some distance from returning, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend are also in the treatment room.

That suggests Jordan Ayew could play from wide on the right, although Sakho’s return does mean Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to push back into midfield at the expense of James McCarthy

For the Hammers, boss Manuel Pellegrini has suggested Lukasz Fabianski could be back fit after a hip injury that has kept him out since September.

His return may prove timely with David Martin struggling with a muscle issue, meaning Roberto Jimenez, who was dropped at the end of November after a string of errors, could be recalled.

Pellegrini has though confirmed that both Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson should be fit following a shoulder injury and illness respectively.

Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna could also keep Issa Diop out of the side after helping secure a clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Southampton last time out, while Pablo Zabaleta will come in at right-back due to Ryan Fredericks serving a one-match ban.

A late Ayew goal handed Palace a 2-1 win at the London Stadium in October but that was the first time they had beaten the Hammers since 2015, while the last two meetings between the pair at Selhurst Park have finished 1-1.