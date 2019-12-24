Leicester City v Liverpool Team News

Match Preview

Leicester City will assess the fitness of winger Harvey Barnes ahead of the Boxing Day clash with table-toppers Liverpool.

The 22-year-old limped off in the 64th minute as the Foxes lost 3-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last time out.

The former England Under-21 ace has an ankle problem but has been training with the rest of the squad, although he may not be risked against the European champions.

Ayoze Perez may be benched after a poor showing against the Citizens, with Marc Albrighton and Demarai Gray waiting in the wings.

The duo have featured mainly off the bench this term but might be given the nod at King Power Stadium, while Dennis Praet has been tipped for a midfield start.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who damaged ankle ligaments at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip all remain out for what will be a massive test for the Reds as they look to keep up an amazing record of having dropped just two points all season.

"We know that we can hurt teams when we’re playing at our best." 💪 @Vardy7 previews #LeiLiv 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 24, 2019

In-form Jamie Vardy will be the Foxes’ main goal threat and Klopp knows that his men will need to find a way of stopping the flying striker.

“We will try. He’s a massive striker, an exceptional striker. One of the top three since I’ve been in England,” said Klopp. “He’s difficult to defend, always on the shoulder, playing the offside line, really dangerous.”

Both sides have conceded just 14 top-flight goals in 2019-2020, while the Merseysiders have scored one more than Brendan Rodgers’ side with 42.

The hosts have taken one point from their past two games but Rodgers has backed his charges to show the “fantastic resilience” needed to bounce back from a draw with Norwich and loss to Pep Guardiola’s champions.