Manchester United v Newcastle Team News

Paul Pogba could be thrown back into the starting XI when Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford for Premier League action on Boxing Day.

United midfielder Pogba made a 26-minute cameo off the bench in Sunday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at rock-bottom Watford, his first appearance since injuring his ankle back in September.

The France international looked lively in the loss at Vicarage Road and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described his prized asset as the “best all-round midfielder in the world” ahead of Thursday’s encounter.

If the 26-year-old has come through the Watford game unscathed, the Norwegian boss has hinted Pogba will be named in the starting line-up for the visit of Newcastle.

Full-back Diogo Dalot made his comeback in the Under-19s’ friendly victory over AC Milan on Friday night, while defensive duo Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah continue to work their way back to fitness.

Argentine defender Marcos Rojo has been out since November’s win over Partizan Belgrade and is yet to return to full fitness, which suggest Solskjaer will stick with a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce also has injury problems for the trip to Old Trafford as he looks to complete the double over the Red Devils, having beaten his former employers for the first time in October’s 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

Left-back Paul Dummett was forced off in the 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday and he is a major doubt, but Jetro Willems could be ready to return and would be a like-for-like replacement.

However, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ki Sung-yueng and Allan Saint-Maximin are all sidelined for the Tynesiders, while Andy Carroll could be dropped to the bench as Bruce manages the striker’s workload.

Solskjaer’s men are unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in all competitions while the Magpies are have lost just one of their last five games, which has helped them climb to ninth position.

Only goal difference separates the teams heading into the post-Christmas clash and a victory for either side could see them jump into fifth position depending on other results.