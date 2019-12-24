Sheffield United v Watford Team News

Match Preview

Sheffield United will look to make it four wins on the bounce when they host rock-bottom Watford on Boxing Day.

The Blades continue to exceed expectations this season and they welcome Watford to Bramall Lane in a confident mood.

📽️ Chris Wilder looks ahead to the Boxing Day clash, with Watford the to Bramall Lane visitors.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 23, 2019

Chris Wilder’s men earned their third successive win, beating Brighton 1-0 at the Amex, on Saturday to strengthen their grip on fifth place.

They are only four points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea and head into the second half of the season on a positive note.

Wilder has confirmed he has no new injury issues to contend with following the triumph over the Seagulls.

John Fleck is expected to come back into the fold for the Blades after serving a one-game suspension.

Oli McBurnie netted the winner on the south coast and will hope to retain his starting spot ahead of Lys Mousset.

Watford boosted their survival hopes on Sunday courtesy of a 2-0 victory against Manchester United at Vicarage Road, moving within six points of safety.

It was just their second win of the 2019-20 campaign, and they looked better organised and hungrier with new manager Nigel Pearson at the helm.

The Hornets can’t afford to dwell on that triumph for too long with fixtures coming thick and fast over the next couple of weeks.

Troy Deeney, who recently returned from injury, scored his first goal of the term in the win over the Red Devils and improving form will be key over the coming months.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss the trip to Bramall Lane through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at the weekend.

Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley, Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat and Jose Holebas remain in the treatment room.

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last five home league meetings with Watford, winning three and drawing one.