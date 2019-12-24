Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton Team News

Tottenham are expected to be without Heung-Min Son when they host Brighton in Boxing Day's Premier League encounter.

Tottenham suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea last time out, missing the opportunity to leapfrog the Blues into fourth position, and the loss was made even worse after Son was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger.

The South Korea international has received a three-match suspension, which would rule him out of Thursday’s encounter and the trips to Norwich City and Southampton, although Spurs have appealed the decision and are waiting to find out if they have been successful.

It would be a blow for Jose Mourinho if the forward was unavailable for selection although the Portuguese has been handed some good news after it was confirmed Erik Lamela has returned to first-team training following a hamstring problem.

However, left-back Ben Davies and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remain out with ankle and elbow injuries respectively and the duo are not expected to return before the end of the year.

Before that loss to Chelsea, Spurs had won their previous three home games since Mourinho’s arrival – scoring 12 goals and conceding four – and the former Manchester United boss will be hoping for a response from his side post-Christmas.

Brighton head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking to complete the double over their opponents, having recorded a fantastic 3-0 victory at the AMEX Stadium in October.

The Seagulls, who are sitting 13th in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone, are without a win from their last three games but they have taken four points from the last six on offer on the road, beating Arsenal 2-1 before drawing 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

Grahan Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s game after coming out of the 1-0 loss to Sheffield United unscathed, meaning Jose Izquierdo and Solly March are the only two absentees.

In his pre-match press conference, he said, “It’s still Solly and Jose [ruled out through injury]. We have good numbers going into this period, and we need to use the squad in the best way we can.”