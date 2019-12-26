Wolves v Manchester City Team News

Match Preview

Wolves will be looking to bolster their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they take on defending champions Manchester City at Molineux on Friday.

Wolves’ final home game of 2019 looks a tough one against a City side that have won four games on the spin across all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have only lost three top-flight home games this calendar year and are looking to do the double over the Citizens following their 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Nuno also has no fresh injury concerns to contend with but, given Wolves are set to take on league leaders Liverpool less than 48 hours after Friday’s contest, he could opt to rotate his line-up.

That means the likes of Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, Ruben Vinagre, Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman could all come into the starting XI, with Morgan Gibbs-White (back), Willy Boly (fractured leg) and Bruno Jordao (ankle) remaining on the treatment table.

City breathed new life into their fading title challenge by beating Leicester 3-1 last time out and they have a good recent record at Molineux, as they are unbeaten on their last three trips to the venue.

Pep Guardiola also has no fresh injury concerns although he will once again have to do without playmaker David Silva and defender John Stones, who have both missed the last four games with leg and hamstring injuries respectively.

Forward Sergio Aguero is likely to be on the bench once again, as he continues to be eased back into action following a thigh injury, while Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane are still on the comeback trail following long-term knee injuries.

Last season’s corresponding fixture finished in a 1-1 draw, with Boly’s second-half opener for Wolves cancelled out by Laporte’s equaliser for City.